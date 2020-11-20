“Love Jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation”: Chief Minister attacks BJP for disturbing communal harmony

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has attacked BJP over the ‘ love jihad’ issue. The Rajasthan CM has said that the word was coined by BJP to divide the nation. The veteran Congress leader said this as many BJP ruled state government had launched law to ban love jihad.

“Love Jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the Nation & disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional & it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in Love,”?Gehlot said in a series of tweets.

Love Jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the Nation & disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional & it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in Love.

1/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 20, 2020

“They are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision & they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty,” Ashok Gehlot added.

They are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision & they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty.

2/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 20, 2020

“It seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict & disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground,” Ashok Gehlot also tweeted.