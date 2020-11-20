She escaped and reached her mom… Watch the heartwarming moment…

There is nothing more important than to be kind to our fellow human beings and the creatures around us. The video shared by Indian Forest Officer Sushant Nanda on Twitter is a reminder of the same. The video of the rescue of the endangered Tamarian lion cub and its return to its mother has won many viewers.

Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth? Baby Lion Tamarian being returned to his mother. Can anyone get a better gift than the look of gratitude the mother has at the end? pic.twitter.com/2BVdc2LN2g — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 19, 2020

The video shows rescuing of a Tamarian lion cub trapped in a rock. Then he picks up the baby and puts it on a wall. By then, his mother, Tamarian, had arrived. Mother and baby hug each other lovingly. Mother Tamarian leaves with her baby, looking around for a while. These scenes were meant to fill the hearts of Twitter users. The video is accompanied by several comments such as ‘That mother’s hug melts your heart’.