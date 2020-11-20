DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWSNature & WildlifeEntertainmentSpecialHealthVideo

She escaped and reached her mom… Watch the heartwarming moment…

Nov 20, 2020, 03:07 pm IST

There is nothing more important than to be kind to our fellow human beings and the creatures around us. The video shared by Indian Forest Officer Sushant Nanda on Twitter is a reminder of the same. The video of the rescue of the endangered Tamarian lion cub and its return to its mother has won many viewers.

The video shows rescuing of a Tamarian lion cub trapped in a rock. Then he picks up the baby and puts it on a wall. By then, his mother, Tamarian, had arrived. Mother and baby hug each other lovingly. Mother Tamarian leaves with her baby, looking around for a while. These scenes were meant to fill the hearts of Twitter users. The video is accompanied by several comments such as ‘That mother’s hug melts your heart’.

Tags
Nov 20, 2020, 03:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button