“Smuggling”; Air India flight attendant sentenced to imprisonment for four years

Special CBI court in Kerala’s Ernakulam district has sentenced Himat Kumar Obhan, then deputy chief cabin crew of Air India to four years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000. Himat Kumar illegally smuggled 400 grams of gold from Jeddah to Cochin.

He allegedly kept 400 grams of gold bars, worth Rs 11,92,000, by hiding it in his pant pockets while he was on duty as a cabin crew in Air India flight number 964 from Jeddah International Airport to Cochin International Airport. The officers found 4 bars of gold weighing 100 grams each in Obhan’s pocket when he was being scanned at the airport. He was punished under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act for criminal conspiracy and cheating. CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau was found him guilty of smuggling gold and cheating.