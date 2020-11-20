Sub-adult elephant fell into 50ft dry well; rescue operations going on. Watch the video

Yelagundur: An entire village in Tamil Nadu is in prayer for the life of an elephant. The incident took place at Yelagundur in Panchapalli village. While foraging for food, a female sub-adult elephant accidentally stumbled into a dry well on a farm in the village. The incident took place around 4 am on Thursday. Venkatachalam, the owner of the farm, was the first to see the elephant fall into the well. He immediately informed the forest department. The forest department immediately rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations using two cranes.

A sub-adult elephant fell into a dried up farm well at Yelagundur near Panchapalli village in Dharmapuri district. The elephant is struck at 50-feet now, the rescue work is underway. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/GaF6W4X6Oz — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 19, 2020

District Forest Department chief Raj Kumar said that the elephant had no serious injuries. Their plan is to seduce the elephant after draining the water from the well and then they will rescue the elephant using the cranes. The elephant has been given food and water. Hundreds of villagers have gathered in the area to watch the elephant being rescued.