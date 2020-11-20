This Kerala woman got inspired by PM Modi’s policies…Read more!!!!

MALAPPURAM: A muslim woman from an orthodox Muslim household will be contesting on a BJP ticket in the coming local body elections from Wandoor.

TP Sulfath, has been inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s uncompromising stand on the issue of triple talaq and minimum age of marriage for women which she is convinced will result in emancipation of fellow Muslim women in the country.

“As a child my dream was to get a good job in the government sector. However, I got married when I was in Class X, aged barely 15. Hence, I couldn’t fulfil my aspiration. Likewise, several of my friends lost out on the chance to pursue higher education. Raising the minimum legal age for women to marry from 18 to 21 will help many, especially those belonging to the Muslim community, to pursue higher education,” she says adding, PM Modi “recognised the issues facing women and his policies will empower women”.

Now Sulfath does real estate business and also runs a showroom for pre-used cars. Her dream to acquire higher education still remains strong and she is planning to get graduation in history course.