Virus Updates: “young children depend on schools for more than just education – “… nutrition, psychosocial support and health services…”

In spite of being the world’s second most populous country, with more than 1.3 billion people, the nation has reported three deaths and around 150 cases, giving rise to questions about why the virus has not spread as rapidly as elsewhere.

On November 18, New York City announced that they decided to shut its public schools from November 19 after the city reached a positivity rate of 3%. Students, parents and teachers continued anxiously watching New York City’s corona virus test results as the latest figures on November 15 fell under the city’s threshold for shutting down school buildings, but the mayor warned that the city was at a “crucial” point in fighting the virus’ resurgence.

As per report, the announcement of the closing of schools came around the same time Unicef delivered a report on the impact of Covid-19 on children, which said that only 24% of school children around the world have access to Internet channels. Azim Premji University’s recent study discovered that 40% of children in 1,522 schools observed across 26 districts in five states had acquired to online methods of learning.

Unicef report read, “Data from 191 countries collected from February to September show no consistent association between school reopening status and Covid-19 infection rates”. Unicef report also explained, “young children depend on schools for more than just education – “… nutrition, psychosocial support and health services…”