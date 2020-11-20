Woman Head constable traced as many as 76 missing children in just three months…

Seema Dhaka, a Woman Head constable was hailed as a hero on social media in recent times. She was from Samaypur Badli police station, has become the first police personnel to get an ‘out-of-turn’ promotion for her mission. She was rewarded for tracing a record number of missing children in a short period and uniting them with their families. Dhaka rescued 56 children who are below the age of 14 in 3 months, in total, she has tracked more than 76 children in Delhi and other states.

Dhaka target and rescued 76 children in less than three months. Out of the 76 children, 56 are aged around 7-12. Her commendable job made her the first person to get a promotion within three months. Dhaka, a mother to one, has rescued children from Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab, among others. She said she was working on such cases for months and added that her seniors also pushed her to solve more cases and help families. Dhaka joined the forces in 2006 and, after appearing for an exam five years later, she became the head constable.