5 MPs will join BJP soon: Reveals BJP leader

A top leader of BJP has said that 5 parliament members of ruling Trinamool Congress will join BJP soon. Arjun Singh, BJP MP from Barrackpore in West Bengal has revelaed this. He also said that senior leader of TMC Sougata Roy is also in the list.

“At least five Trinamool MPs are ready to switch to BJP and they can join us anytime soon. Sougata Roy says something else in front of the camera and talks about Mamata Banerjee as if he is trying to bridge the gap between Subhendu Adhikari and the Trinamool Congress. But once you remove the camera he will be ready to join the BJP”, said Arjun Singh.

Meanwhile Sougata Roy has denied the revelations and accused that this is BJP’s cheap strategy.