‘Active shooter incident’ at a suburban shopping mall ; Multiple people were wounded.

Wisconsin: Multiple people were injured in an ‘active shooter incident’ at a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday. As per the local authorities, the incident took place outside a Macy’s department store at the Mayfield Mall in Wauwatosa, a Milwaukee suburb of 47,000 people.

Seven adults and one teenager were shifted to the hospital, Wauwatosa Chief of Police Barry Weber said but the extent of their injuries was unspecified. The shooter fled the scene by the time emergency responders reached, Weber said and suspecting more people behind the crime. Police portrayed him as a white male in his twenties or thirties. Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement earlier Friday none of the wounds appeared life-threatening. He added that 75 police officers were on the set.

Live TV shots on local ABC affiliate WISN12 showed dozens of police vehicles with flashing lights outside Macy`s and video posted to Twitter showed paramedics wheeling people out of the mall on stretchers. Several customers interviewed by local media said shoppers and mall employees were locked inside the mall but were safe. One said her sister – a mall employee – heard about 15 shots.