Adieu Sun! Alaska bids goodbye to the ‘Sun’ ; Next daylight will be seen in 2021

A small town in Alaska has waved goodbye to the Sun and will glimpse the next daylight in 2021. Once known as Barrow, in the town of Utqiagvik, the sunset for the final time in 2020 on November 19 for a span of around 60 days.

The small town on the north of the Arctic Circle has joined its annual stage of darkness. The circumstance is known as polar night. The phenomenon occurs during winters because of the leaning of the axis of the Earth. The polar night appears in the northernmost and southernmost parts of the Earth when the night lasts for more than 24 hours. This happens only inside the polar circles.

“Polar night is a normal phenomenon that happens every winter for Barrow (Utqiagvik) and any other towns inside the Arctic circle. This tilt makes it so that none of the Sun’s disc is visible above the horizon,” said CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar. The CNN meteorologist explained that entering the phase of darkness doesn’t indicate that the town will be blended in darkness. Most of the daytime hours will go through periods known as civil twilight, said Chinchar.

Read More ; Thousands of families are getting impacted by ‘love-jihad’ ; BJP hits back at Opposition

https://www.usatoday.com/videos/news/2020/11/19/timelapse-shows-last-sunset-alaska-city-before-66-days-darkness/6348901002/

“Think of what the sky looks like just before sunrise, or just after sunset. That is what they see for several hours a day, from now until January 22, when the sun will “officially rise” again,” said Chinchar. Regardless, this phenomenon is not solely for this town only but it is the first on the polar night location list because of its distant north location. Meanwhile, the people of Utqiagvik experience in summer is the complete opposite when there are 24 hours of daylight. That phenomenon is known as a midnight sun or polar day.