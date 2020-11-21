” Congress workers cannot go out of their homes”: Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacks Congress leadership

Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal has came down heavily against the Congress party leadership. The senior Congress leader continued his attack against the party leadership over its inactiveness. Kapil Sibal accused that the Congress party is not in a position to fight BJP. The senior Congress leader said this in an interview given to India Today.

“How can you be an effective Opposition when we don’t even have a full-time president for 18 months when we don’t have even a conversation in the party on why we are losing… I am not rebelling against the Gandhi family”, said Sibal.

“Today, Congress workers cannot go out of their homes. The question they face is: what has happened to your party? What about their sentiments? My sentiments have also been hurt. I’m talking about the sentiments of millions of Congress workers”, added the senior leader.

“I’m not challenging anybody. We know change will not happen tomorrow. We lost 2014. We lost 2019. Change will not happen because of [internal] elections. We have to go to the people… and tell them what the Congress ideology is”, concluded Sibal.