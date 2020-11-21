Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj’s father passes away; he was unable to attend the funeral

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj’s father Mohammed Ghouse passed away at the age of 53. Siraj was unable to attend the funeral of his father due to the quarantine rules, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mohammed Ghouse died due to a lung ailment in Hyderabad.

Siraj said his father’s wish was to make the nation proud and he is determined to do that. “My dad’s wish was always this – mera beta, desh ka naam roshan karna (my son, you should make my country proud). And, I will do that for sure,” Siraj told. “I know what kind of hardship my dad faced in my early days driving an auto-rickshaw to let me pursue my passion for the game. It is shocking. I lost the biggest support of my life. It was his dream to see me play for the country and I am glad that way I could realize that and bring joy for him,” he added.

