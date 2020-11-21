Massive fire broke out in industrial area in UAE :Video

A massive fire has broke out in the industrial area in UAE. The fir broke out in a warehouse in Sharjah’s industrial area number 6 at around 4.20 pm on Saturday.

The fire reported on a spare parts warehouse. Civil defence team and fire fighter has started the process to control the fire just after receiving the news. The fire fighters had controlled the fire. The area has been cordoned off and will be handed over to forensic experts to find out the cause of the fire .

No causality or injuries’ were reported