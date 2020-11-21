Money Heist season 5: ” Pandemic can’t stop us”; says director….

The shooting of the fifth season of the Spanish crime drama, known worldwide by its English name – ‘Money Heist’, is currently underway and show director, Jesus Colmenar shared a BTS still of the same on social media.

Jesus Colmenar took to the social media platform, and sharing a picture from the sets of Money Heist, wrote, “Y resistimos. Y seguimos rodando, en primera línea, a pesar de todo. Con todas nuestras fuerzas. Esta Pandemia no nos va a detener. Ahora más que nunca, somos La Resistencia. #LaCasaDePapel #LCDP5 #MoneyHeist @vancouvermediaproducciones @netflix @netflixes”.

His post in English translates to, “And we resist. And we continue to roll, on the front line, despite everything. With all our strength. This Pandemic is not going to stop us. Now more than ever, we are The Resistance. #LaCasaDePapel # LCDP5 #MoneyHeist @vancouvermediaproducciones @netflix @netflixes”.

Money Heist 5 is said to be the last of La Casa De Papel. The fourth season ended with Raquel joining the other gang members in the Bank Of Spain. Gandia killed Alba Flores’ Nairobi, and it left everyone heartbroken. But the thrilling cliffhanger is Najwa Nimri’s Alicia Sierra finding out Professor’s whereabouts.