Pakistan violates ceasefire on Line of Control

Pakistan has once again violated ceasefire agreement. The Pakistani force resorted to shelling and unprovoked firing along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening. Pakistan has violated ceasefire in the border in Rajouri district. Earlier in the morning an Indian Army soldier has martyred here in firing by Pakistan.

As per Indian Army, Pakistan again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. An army Havaldar, identified as Patil Sangram Shivaji was killed in Pakistan firing in the Rajouri earlier in the morning.

Pakistan has with violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999. Since January this year Pakistan has violated the agreement around 3200 times. In this around 30 civilians have been killed and over 110 injured.