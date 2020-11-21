Pet kitty chases away 4-tonne elephant that tried to raid its home for food….

A pet cat has been seen bravely chasing away a four-tonne elephant that wandered into its garden looking for food in Thailand. The three-year-old moggy, named Simba, was roused by the jumbo trying to raid the home for food in Nakhon Nayok on Tuesday night.

However, the ferocious ‘guard kitty’ was not intimidated by the enormous beast despite it being many times its size and capable of killing humans with one step.

Watch the video here:

The elephant is a 35-year-old ‘nuisance’ named Pai Salick who often walks into people’s properties at night hunting for food.