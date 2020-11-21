SpiceJet announces flights from UAE: Check schedule

Budget air carrier based in India, SpiceJet has announced new international flight services. SpiceJet has announced direct flights from UAE to India. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport had announced this.

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport ( said it will receive the first commercial flights from India’s SpiceJet on November 26, 2020. SpiceJet will operate twice-weekly flights. The service will connect Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. There will be connection flights to 28 more Indian cities.

SpiceJet will be using SG 160, a Boeing 737-800 with a 189-passenger capacity flight for the operation. The flight will depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi at 22:30 on Thursday and Sunday, landing at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport at 00:50 on Friday and Monday. The return flight SG 161 departs RAK Airport at 01:50 on Monday and Friday, landing in Delhi at 06:40.

SpiceJet’s cheapest return flight ticket on the Delhi – Ras Al Khaimah – Delhi route is priced at Dh730, including free road transportation from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. RAK Airport’s catchment areas include Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Khorfakkan, Dibba and Umm Al Quwain.