State government imposed Section 144 in capital city

The state government has imposed prohibitory order in the state capital. The Section 144 of CrPC will be in effect till December 20.

The Rajasthan state government has imposed the prohibitory order in the state capital – Jaipur. Rajasthan government had earlier given the power to the district magistrates to impose prohibitions in their respective districts.

Rajasthan reported 3,007 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. On Saturday, four deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Churu, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur. The COVID-19 tally in the state now stands at 2,40,676 and the death toll at 2,146. The number of active cases in the state is 21,951.