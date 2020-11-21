Woman gives birth to twins while in COVID-19 coma….

A coronavirus patient who was pregnant with twins woke up from a coma in hospital to find her babies had been delivered alive and well. Perpetual Uke was around six months pregnant when she began to feel unwell with Covid-19 symptoms.

Ms Uke, a rheumatology consultant at Birmingham City Hospital, fell seriously ill and ended up on a ventilator in her own place of work. She was in the induced coma for almost a month, during which time doctors decided it would be safer for her and the twins if they were delivered prematurely by caesarean section. When Ms Uke came round, at first she thought the babies had not survived.

She told: “I was pregnant at 24 to 25 weeks, at that stage, and by the time I woke up, I was so disorientated. I thought I’d lost my pregnancy because I couldn’t see my bump any more. I was really worried and disorientated.”

The twins, who Ms Uke and husband Matthew have named Sochika Palmer and Osinachi Pascal, were cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit until they were 116 days old. The family were clapped out of the unit by an emotional team when they were finally able to leave the hospital.