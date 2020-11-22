A man, who survived from COVID-19, malaria, and dengue was now miraculously recovering from Cobra bite

New Delhi: A British charity worker, Ian Jones, who survived COVID-19, dengue, and malaria was recovering from a deadly venomous Indian cobra bite in Rajasthan state. “Jones came to us last week after a snake bite in a village in the region. Initially, it was suspected that he is also Covid-19 positive (for the second time) but he tested negative for that,” doctor Abhishek Tater said.

“While with us, he was conscious and had snake bite symptoms including blurring of vision and difficulty to walk, but these are generally transient symptoms,” Tater added further. Jones was discharged earlier in the week. “We feel that there won’t be any long term effects. If he hasn’t already improved, he’d do so within the next few days,” the doctor told. This snake bites were not uncommon in the rural parts of the region.