Archaeologists discovered skeletal remains of ‘man and his slave’ who died 2,000 years ago

Yesterday, officials at the archaeological park in Italy said, skeletal remains of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave attempting to escape death from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago have been discovered in Pompeii.

As per the report by police, the parts of the skulls and bones of the two men were found during unearthing of the ruins from what was once an elegant villa with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city destroyed by the volcano eruption in 79 A.D. It’s the same area where a stable with the remains of three harnessed horses were excavated in 2017.

Both skeletons were found in a side room along an underground corridor, or passageway, known in ancient Roman times as a cryptoporticus, which led to the upper level of the villa. Massimo Osanna, an archaeologist who is director general of the archaeological park operated under the jurisdiction of the Italian Culture Ministry, said, “The victims were probably looking for shelter in the cryptoporticus, in this underground space, where they thought they were better protected