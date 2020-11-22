‘Central agencies are preparing vaccines for leaders like this’ : BJP leader

BJP West Bengal general secretary Sayantan Basu has said that the central agencies are making vaccines for ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. He said this as a reply to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal who called BP a ‘virus’. “Central agencies are preparing vaccines for TMC leaders like Anubrata Mondal to cure them of the virus. Wait for six months…”

Earlier, TMC leader Anubrata Mondal has invited the BJP state president Dilip Ghosh to join the party. “I am urging BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh to visit our district and meet my booth level workers. I am inviting him to come join the TMC,” Anubrata Mondal said. He also said that BJP is the biggest virus in West Bengal.

“Anubrata Mondal had been making such statements for a long time. But the fury… the decibel limit seems to have gone feeble. I think the connection to the audio speaker (Anubrata’s rhetoric) will gradually stop when the assembly poll nears. We will ensure that”, replied BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

“In the past, too, Mondal had made similar statements but it was all fluff and no substance. He had said he will drown my voice with drum beats if I step into Birbhum. I have visited Birbhum many times. I will be visiting Birbhum in three to four days again”, added Ghosh.