Central Bureau of Investigation arrests former minister

Nov 22, 2020, 09:10 pm IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a former minister. The CBI has arrested former
Karnataka MLA and former home  minister Roshan Baig. The Congress leader was arrested for his alleged involvement in the IMA Ponzi scam. A CBI court has sent Roshan Baig to  14-days judicial custody.

Roshan Baig has thus become the first politician in the state to be arrested in connection to the 4,000 crores I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam. Roshan Baig is a 7-time MLA from the Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency. Congress party has suspended him for his alleged anti-party activities.

Earlier in July 2019, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested the prime accused Mansoor Khan. The CBI and ED are currently investigating the case.

