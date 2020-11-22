‘Dangal’ movie actress requests her fan pages to delete all her pictures

Zaira Wasim, the Kashmiri girl who became an overnight star after her stunning debut in Aamir Khan’s Bollywood blockbuster Dangal, had announced last year in June that she has decided to quit her promising career in Bollywood citing religious reasons. Her announcement was received with mixed reactions by the industry.

On Instagram, Zaira wrote, “Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y’all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything. It is because of this care and consideration that y’all have always shown I have a little favour to ask from all of you. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same.”

“It’s obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the Internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you’ve supported me through everything. I’m trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation—(like a lot!!) Thank you for being a part of my journey. May Allah reward you abundantly. Forever grateful. Love and regards, Zaira Wasim,” she wrote.