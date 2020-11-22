Justin Beiber asked TikToker about India’s COVID-19 situation during Instagram live

Pop singer Justin Bieber held a live session on Instagram recently and was joined by India’s Tik Tok star, Riyaz Aly. The two discussed India’s situation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justin, becoming a member of in from his residence in US, requested Riyaz, “What’s Covid looking like over there?” Riyaz suffered some connection troubles and couldn’t be heard correctly within the video. “Covid is still going on. Like, a crazy thing is going on,” he stated in reply to Justin. When the singer requested if individuals are carrying masks, Riyaz replied within the affirmative. “Damn,” Justin exclaimed.

One of Riyaz’s follower wrote, “Omg he is talking justin bieber wahh.” Justin lately shared a ‘spiritual awakening’ put up. The put up reads, “Jesus rose from the dead just as he promised, taking on the sins of humanity. Believing and receiving this reality changes everything. The way you live, the way you love! Accepting his free gift of forgiveness allows you to live a life FREE from guilt and shame! A life not based on your performance. This is good news. I follow Jesus. Following Jesus doesn’t make me better than anyone else although I know a lot of Christians have made people feel that way. Another thing to know about following Jesus is that a lot of the time it doesn’t change our circumstances. What it does do is give us an ETERNAL JOY that lasts through trials and painful seasons. Although people have failed me, Jesus never has.”