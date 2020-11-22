Shah breaks protocol, walks on Chennai road to address supporters

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaped a surprise in Chennai when he effectively broke protocol to avoid his vehicle and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to address supporters, minutes after he arrived here for a two-day visit of the city.

Partnered by BJP National General Secretary and party in-charge of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi, and Murugan, with his security detail in tow, the Home Minister passionately gestured at the thrilled supporters who had thronged the airport since the morning.

A heavy security cover has been made in the city following Shah’s arrival, during which he will meet state BJP functionaries and possibly discuss Tamil Nadu elections, due next April-May, before leaving today morning, a heavy security cover has been provided in the city following Shah’s visit.

He said, “I arrived in Chennai! I am always happy to be in Tamil Nadu. Today I am addressing my beloved Tamil brothers and sisters through various programs!” “Going by the reception accorded by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, state ministers and cadres to Shah, it can be construed that the AIADMK is trying to convey that all is well on the alliance front, despite its opposition to the Vel yatra,” he said.