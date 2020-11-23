4-yr old boy set record for cycling…Read more!!!

The Indian Book of Records honors a four-year-old boy who cycled 1.5 km in 10 minutes. Aadhav SR, a four-year-old from Kuytheri. He cycled a distance of 1.5 km in 10 minutes and 20 seconds. He is the son of Kuytheri MLP The school principal, R.S. Sreeraj and Vellore MLP school teacher Sreethu. Aadhav started training at the age of three on a bicycle bought by his father.

Noticing that Aadhav excelled in cycling, Sreeraj removed the tires used for safety. Later, Aadhav’s journey was on this bicycle. Aadhav was allowed to ride on the desolate road while Covid announced the lockdown in the background. With this, Aadhav started riding his bicycle for a long time without stopping to watch TV or play.

A month ago, Adav was allowed to ride a bicycle on the road and was followed by Sreeraj in a car, who recorded the video and sent it to the Indian Book of Records. He traveled one and a half kilometers in ten minutes and 20 seconds without stopping.