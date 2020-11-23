Bizarre!!! Coronavirus patient declared ‘dead’ returns home after the family cremated another body…

Shibdas Bandyopadhyay, a resident of Birati, returned home a day before the family members received “his body” from a COVID hospital and cremated it. The 75-year-old man was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 and two days later his family members were informed of his demise. His body was kept in a plastic bag, following COVID protocols his family members could not see the face clearly.

“We cremated the body and were prepared to perform the shradh today. However, we got a call yesterday. Someone told us that my father has recovered and we should arrange for an ambulance to take him home from the hospital,” Mr. Bandyopadhyay’s son said. The incident came to light on Friday after Mr. Mukhopadhyay’s family members were informed that he has been cured of COVID-19 and they reached the hospital to take him home, the official said. The state health department constituted a four-member committee to probe the matter.

