California: Atleast two dead, several injured in San Jose church stabbing….

Two people died and many had life threatening injuries in a stabbing attack at a church near the San Jose State University campus in the state of California.

San Jose Police Media Relations said that response units were at the scene of the Grace Baptist Church located at 484 E San Fernando St., responding to “a possible stabbing”, noting that it is “an active scene”, and asked people to avoid the area.

The police later confirmed that there are multiple stabbing victims, some with life threatening injuries, adding: “Two victims have succumbed to their injuries and have been pronounced deceased.” “For clarification, no church services were being conducted at the time of the stabbing. Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold,” it also said.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo confirmed at least two people died in the attack and police had the suspect in custody and wrote on social media: “Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown tonight.”