Chief Minister withdraws amendments to Kerala Police Act. Know more!!!

Today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan withdrew the controversial Kerala Police Act amendment ordinance.

The Chief Minister said, “With the announcement of the amendment, different views arose from different quarters. Concerns were expressed by those who supported LDF and those who stood for the protection of democracy. In this situation, it’s not intended to amend the law.” He also added, “Detailed discussions in this regard will be held in the Assembly and further steps will be taken in this regard after hearing the views of all parties.”

Earlier, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance, envisaged by the Left government in the state to prevent cyber attacks against women and children where the opposition had alleged would curtail freedom of expression. The governor said, “In this scenario, the police are unable to deal effectively with crimes committed through social media.”