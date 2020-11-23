Covid-19 Update: 6 more Coronavirus deaths in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 275 new coronavirus infection has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 1,22,356.

308 new recoveries along with 6 deaths were also reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries has reached at 113577. The death toll has reached at 1386. At present there are 256 patients under medical treatment. In this 122 are in critical condition and put in ICU. In the last 24 hours 33 patients had been admitted in hospitals.

The recovery rate in Oman has reached at 92.8%.