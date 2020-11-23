Ex-rail guard turns 100; Railway honours him by doubling pension

One of the oldest living retired railway guard, Keshav Narhar Bapat, has turned 100. He joined the Central Railway in 1951 and retired around 42 years back. Central Railway has now decided to honour him by doubling his pension amount from this month.

“When our personnel department officials reached Bapat’s home to wish and greet him on his 100th birthday, his family members were surprised and thanked us for the visit,” Sutar said. Before Bapat joined the railway he was in the Army. . He fought in World War II and went to many countries during the battle. Later he takes voluntary retirement from the Army and joined in the railway as railgaurd.

Also read: Bizarre!!! Coronavirus patient declared ‘dead’ returns home after the family cremated another body…