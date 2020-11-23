Gulf country to terminate expats working in Ministry of Education

A gulf country has decided to terminate expats working in the Ministry of Education. Kuwait has decided this. The Kuwait government has decided to terminate all expat employees working in the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education. The expats will be replaced with Kuwaitis.

The ministry will receive next December a list of jobs covered by the plan to replace expatriate workers with Kuwaitis for fiscal year 2020/2021.

The replacement process will most likely include some members of the educational staff, particularly those specialised in fields in which the number of employees is excessive.