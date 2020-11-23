Indian cricket team captain was granted paternity leave and will only play the first Test of the four-match Test series

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was allowed paternity leave and will only play the first Test of the four-match Test series starting December 17th, before India travelled to Australia for the upcoming series, a huge news came from the BCCI camp. The resolution meant that vice-captain may have to escalate as captain to lead the Indian team Down Under in the longest format.

Warner said, “He’s calm and very measured in his approach. He’s got a very good cricket brain.” He added, “…it’s like chalk and cheese with them Kohli and Rahane and as a player to try and engage him on the field, as we’re talking about engaging, and getting into that contest as players, it’s obviously lots to think about how to do that especially with Ajinkya as captain.”

He also said, “The great thing from India’s perspective is that you’ve got three if not four very good players who could captain the team at any time. With him, he’ll bring a calm and measured approach with his nature.”