NCB team was attacked by a mob during an anti-drug raid

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and 4 other people from his team have been attacked by a group of drug peddlers in Mumbai. It was a mob of around 60 people and 2 NCB officers were badly injured in the attack. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. NCB team went to the spot to capture a drug peddler named Carry Mandis. The situation was brought under control with the help of Mumbai Police.

“During the course of operation, the NCB Mumbai team was attacked by three persons who were later identified as 1. Vipul Krishna Agre, aged 25 yrs; 2. Yusuf Amin Shaikh aged 24 yrs and 3. Amin Abdul Latif Shaikh, all from the Goregaon area. They started abusing and pushing the team members and fought with the team. They surrounded and damaged the official vehicle and also damaged a pair of handcuffs. Their efforts were directed towards freeing the accused. They gathered a mob which surrounded the NCB team,” the NCB statement read.

Also read: Viral Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder dies at 37