President’s medal winner ASI arrested in ‘Rs 2 crore extortion’ case

New Delhi: A President’s medal winner ASI of Delhi Police was arrested allegedly plotting to extort Rs. 2 crores from a builder with a gangster’s help. The ASI has been suspended and proceedings for his dismissal are being contemplated. Rajbir Singh had been awarded Police Medals for Meritorious Service in 2019.

“There is no place in the force for personnel like ASI Rajbir Singh, who is allegedly found involved in a serious criminal case. He will have to go through the legal process. Delhi Police is examining the possibility of withdrawal of medals conferred upon him. He has been suspended and proceedings for his dismissal are being contemplated. This is a strong message for everyone to be careful and not to indulge in undesirable activities,” police said.

