Security forces gunned down Pakistan intruder in Jammu and Kashmir

The security forces had gunned down a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir. The jawans of Border Security Forces has killed the intruder who was trying to cross the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place at Check Faqeera border outpost area. The BSF jawans noticed suspicious movement of a person who was trying to cross into the Indian side from Pakistan.

Also Read: Indian Navy to conduct joint naval exercise with Thailand, Singapore in Andaman Sea

Earlier the BSF had found out a 150-metre-long underground tunnel in the border. The Pakistan based militants are using this tunnel terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan.

The BSF suspects that the four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists who were killed in an Army operation on Thursday may have used this tunnel to sneak into the country from Pakistan. All the four terrorists were killed in an encounter near the Jammu-Srinagar national highway toll while travelling in a Kashmir-bound truck on Thursday.

The security forces had also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 AK series rifle, 29-30 Chinese grenade, three pistols, two cutters, RDX of four-five kg. In addition, remote, mobile phone, dry fruit, Pakistan-made medicines from the slain terrorists.