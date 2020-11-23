Tunnel reckoned to be used by terrorists for infiltration

Yesterday, DGP Dilbag Singh said that a 150-metre underground tunnel believed to be used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan was founded by the BSF at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

When the truck in which they were travelling was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on the highway on November 22, the four Kashmir-bound Pakistani terrorists were killed in a gunfight. Director General of Police said, “Police shared some vital inputs found from the encounter scene with the BSF which after hectic efforts, managed to find the tunnel.”Mr. Jamwal said, “The tunnel, which is 2.5 meter wide and 25 to 30 meter deep was constructed with proper engineering effort to ensure that it is not detected as its opening was found surrounded with sarkanda.”|

DGP added, “This was a new tunnel dug out from Pakistan after the older one was unearthed by BSF. After the successful operation in Nagrota, the question was how did the JeM group managed to infiltrate into this side from Pakistan, reached the national highway and boarded the Kashmir bound truck.”