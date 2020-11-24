A jogger escapes miraculously from death…Watch video!!!

A jogger who wore headphones while exercising was nearly hit by a train when he crossed the railway track unaware that the train was approaching.

The driver of a Chiltern Railways London to Oxford service reported the incident. The incident happened at the Ridgeway Path level crossing in Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire, South East London.

That kind of thing makes me so mad! — Chris the Driver (@Chris_TheDriver) November 17, 2020

“The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this level crossing user. No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must stop, look and listen every single time they cross the railway. Additionally, you must always remove headphones when using a level crossing,” the level cross manager said.