A jogger escapes miraculously from death…Watch video!!!

A jogger who wore headphones while exercising was nearly hit by a train when he crossed the railway track unaware that the train was approaching.

The driver of a Chiltern Railways London to Oxford service reported the incident. The incident happened at the Ridgeway Path level crossing in Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire, South East London.

“The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this level crossing user. No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must stop, look and listen every single time they cross the railway. Additionally, you must always remove headphones when using a level crossing,” the level cross manager said.

