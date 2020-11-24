“Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas,” said PM

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, he spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and secured all possible support from Centre in view of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar.

He tweeted, “Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy regarding the situation in the wake of #CycloneNivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas.”

Cyclone Nivar, which is concocting in the Bay of Bengal is presumed to hit Mamallapuram and Karaikal on November 25. Cyclone Nivar is anticipated to bring heavy to extremely heavy downpours in Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh districts on November 25 and 26. Cyclone Nivar is shifting towards north Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast in a westerly direction. The shores of the southern state are foreseen to witness heavy downpour between November 23-26.

Coastal parts of Chennai on alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar. According to IMD, #NivarCyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.