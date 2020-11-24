‘Breaking News’; European Union calls for ceasefire,’warns Islamic emirate’ !!!

On Tuesday, the European Union foreign policy head called for a quick ceasefire in Afghanistan and said that any action to develop an Islamic emirate would impact the bloc’s backing. Josep Borrell, EU High Representative, pointed that, “A ceasefire should not be an outcome of the (peace) process, it should escort the process from today…Any attempt to restore an Islamic emirate would have an impact on our political and financial engagement.”The EU representative told during an Afghanistan fund-raising conference in Geneva.

Talking about the high level of civilian deaths “unacceptable,” the EU said, “Killings and peace talks cannot go hand in hand.” A newly released notification by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) depicts though the numbers came down by 30 % in comparison to the last year at the same time but remain elevated.

Almost half of the casualties, 30, includes mostly children, sole happened in one of the deadliest attacks on an educational center in the west of Kabul. US special spokesperson for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, also conveyed his dissatisfaction and concern about the increased number of civilian casualties in the Afghan war.