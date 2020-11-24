COVID-19 makes the World’s top surgical glove maker to shut factories….

A Malaysian company that is the world’s biggest manufacturer of surgical gloves will close over half of its factories because of the increase coronavirus cases among workers. Top Glove has seen a tremendous increase in demand since the start of the pandemic as countries struggled to stock up on protective equipment.

But there has been an increase in virus outbreaks among Top Glove employees, many of whom are low-paid migrant workers. More than 1,000 cases were recorded, prompting the government to order the plants to close.

“Based on advice from the ministry of health, it was agreed at a special meeting today to shut down 28 Top Glove factories… in stages to allow the workers to undergo tests and quarantine,” said Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Top Glove said it would “cooperate fully with the relevant authorities to implement the temporary stoppage”, and plant closures had begun.