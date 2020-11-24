“Customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer”; Read more…

A consumer gave a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant closed in spike of the COVID-19 pandemic. The man stepped into Nighttown in Cleveland, ordered the beer, and asked for the check, which was $7.02, proprietor Brendan Ring shared on Facebook. Ring stated that the person wished him good and urged him to share the tip with the 4 staff who have been working brunch assistance.

As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!” Ring wrote.He stated that he wouldn’t reveal the man’s identity as he thinks the person wouldn’t need that. The proprietor noted that he and his co-workers have been “humbly grateful for this extremely kind and grand gesture.”

Just a few days ago, actor Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip at a Massachusetts restaurant. The “Band of Brothers” and “Blue Bloods” actor and ex-member of the boy band New Kids on the Block left the tip on a $35.27 lunchtime invoice at Marshland 3A, a restaurant located in Plymouth, Massachusetts.A photograph of the receipt posted by the restaurant on Facebook reads #2020TipProblem, a hashtag that inspires individuals to tip charitably. Wahlberg, a Boston native, left a $2,020 tip at an Illinois IHOP earlier this year and in 2017, left a $2,000 tip at a Waffle House in North Carolina.

Restaurants, bars, and different such platforms are struggling to stay afloat in the span of the pandemic. In Japan, ramen bars are finding it difficult to deal with the economic disaster started by the pandemic. Noodle bars are particularly responsible to the financial crisis ,the pandemic began within the service sector.