Damaging India’s sovereignty & defence ; Mobile apps banned!!!

New Delhi; The central government stopped access to 43 mobile applications, with Chinese connections, “for engaging in activities prejudicial to India’s majesty, virtue, security, def, and public order”. The judgment was carried by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the IT Act. The ministry administered the order to blockading access to these apps by users in India based on reports acquired from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The apps restricted include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s e-commerce app Aliexpress in a new surge of web boycotts targeted at China with India has encountered in a months-long standoff at eastern Ladakh. The 43 Chinese origin apps also comprise of a few dating apps.

The Indian government on September 2 had barred 118 apps on national security matters, including the extremely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Baidu, and a couple of virtual private networks (VPNs) that permitted access to TikTok that was banned first. Other famous banned apps were Baidu Express Edition, ShareSave by Xiaomi, WeChat Work, Tencent Weiyun, Tencent Watchlist, Alipay, GO SMS Pro, ZAKZAK Pro, and Live, Smart AppLock, and Ludo World-Ludo Superstar, among others.

In July, the government banned 47 Chinese apps from functioning in the country, which was mostly clones of the 59 apps that were prohibited in June. Those restricted in June included TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, and Xiaomi’s Mi Community. Other Chinese apps on the barred list were Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, BIGO LIVE, and more. The actions, which Union Minister of Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier depicted as a “digital strike”, came after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a skirmish with Chinese troops in Galway Valley in June.

The 43 apps that have been banned are:

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India – Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard – Business Card Reader

CamCard – BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela – Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV – TV version

WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island?

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II