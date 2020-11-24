Damaging India’s sovereignty & defence ; Mobile apps banned!!!

New Delhi; The central government stopped access to 43 mobile applications, with Chinese connections, “for engaging in activities prejudicial to India’s majesty, virtue, security, def, and public order”. The judgment was carried by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the IT Act. The ministry administered the order to blockading access to these apps by users in India based on reports acquired from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The apps restricted include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s e-commerce app Aliexpress in a new surge of web boycotts targeted at China with India has encountered in a months-long standoff at eastern Ladakh. The 43 Chinese origin apps also comprise of a few dating apps.
The Indian government on September 2 had barred 118 apps on national security matters, including the extremely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Baidu, and a couple of virtual private networks (VPNs) that permitted access to TikTok that was banned first. Other famous banned apps were Baidu Express Edition, ShareSave by Xiaomi, WeChat Work, Tencent Weiyun, Tencent Watchlist, Alipay, GO SMS Pro, ZAKZAK Pro, and Live, Smart AppLock, and Ludo World-Ludo Superstar, among others.
In July, the government banned 47 Chinese apps from functioning in the country, which was mostly clones of the 59 apps that were prohibited in June. Those restricted in June included TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, and Xiaomi’s Mi Community. Other Chinese apps on the barred list were Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, BIGO LIVE, and more. The actions, which Union Minister of Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier depicted as a “digital strike”, came after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a skirmish with Chinese troops in Galway Valley in June.
The 43 apps that have been banned are:
AliSuppliers Mobile App
Alibaba Workbench
AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
Alipay Cashier
Lalamove India – Delivery App
Drive with Lalamove India
Snack Video
CamCard – Business Card Reader
CamCard – BCR (Western)
Soul- Follow the soul to find you
Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
WeDate-Dating App
Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
Adore App
TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
AsianDate: find Asian singles
FlirtWish: chat with singles
Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
Tubit: Live Streams
WeWorkChina
First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
Rela – Lesbian Social Network
Cashier Wallet
MangoTV
MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
WeTV – TV version
WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
WeTV Lite
Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
Taobao Live
DingTalk
Identity V
Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
BoxStar (Early Access)
Heroes Evolved
Happy Fish
Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island?
Munchkin Match: magic home building
Conquista Online II
Post Your Comments