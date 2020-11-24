“My Time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace”; See how people reacted to his retirement….

After 30 years of entertaining fans across the globe, The Undertaker aka Mark Calaway has officially retired at WWE’s Survivor Series. The man who made his debut at Survivor Series, 1990, walked out to the ring for one “Final Farewell”, with several of his contemporaries coming out to pay tribute to the legendary wrestler.

“For 30 long years, I’ve made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace,” The Undertaker said. It was in June when The Undertaker had announced his retirement making it known that he does not want to take part in another match.

#Undertaker30 goodbye and thank you The father of wrestling??? pic.twitter.com/GmJHCP3MpY — N ? (@sh8l1) November 23, 2020

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also paid tribute before bringing him out to the ring. The Undertaker then made his entrance and said a small speech, before tipping his hat and striking his signature pose, with a hologram of Paul Bearer appearing in front of him.