Shiv Sena leader’s premises were raided by Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate with CRPF troopers raided the home and around nine other premises of senior Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik and also detained his son Vihang. After a four-hour operation, the ED team left the premises and went to the home of Vihang’s businessman brother, Purvesh Sarnaik.

Sarnaik, 56, is a three-time MLA from the Ovala-Majiwada constituency in Thane and is the Chairman of Vihang Group of Companies with interests in varied sectors. the Shiv Sena described the ED’s raids on Sarnaik’s properties as “political vendetta”. “We all know that the ED and CBI are being misused They are puppets in the hands of the Centre. But, we will not bow down before anybody,” Sena Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut declared.

