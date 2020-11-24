Techie burnt alive in temple premises by relatives for allegedly suspected indulging in black magic

A 37-year-old software engineer was burnt alive at a temple in Telangana by his close relatives. His relatives suspected that he is involved in black magic to kill his brother-in-law. The victim was identified as Racharla Pavan Kumar who from Alwal in Hyderabad.

Pavan Kumar came to Balvanthapur for a condolence visit after his brother-in-law Jagan passed away from illness recently. Jagan’s wife and another family member were at a shelter constructed near a temple when Pavan visited. It was then that he was attacked allegedly by his relatives. Petrol was poured on him and he was set on fire. Jagan’s wife Sumalatha alleged that Pavan had hatched a plan to kill her husband and executed it using black magic. The police have registered a case of murder.

