Virus Updates!!! UP government capped guest limit for wedding and other gatherings at 100

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh yesterday released fresh guidelines for weddings in the state, limiting the number of guests to a maximum of 100.

This is reduced from 200 guests, which the government had allowed on 15 October with proper safety protocols. According to the new guidelines, announced in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, if a marriage hall’s capacity is 100 or less, then the number of guests can only be 50 per cent of that figure. The guidelines state that this is also pertinent to other public gatherings.

As per report, Uttar Pradesh has 23,806 active COvid-19 cases, while it has reported 7,559 deaths due to the infection. As many as 4,95,415 people have recovered from the disease. Adityanath said after inaugurating an Apheresis facility in Lucknow, “The threat of Covid-19 is far from ending. Our scientists are making great efforts towards developing a vaccine, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Still, we will have to be alert until the vaccine is developed and is given to every person.” According to a source in the UP government, local administrations have been authorized to release additional guidelines regarding gatherings.