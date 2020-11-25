Australian girl rescues shark caught between rocks…

An Australia girl is receiving a lot of praise online after a video of her rescuing a trapped shark emerged.

Billie Rea is seen getting hold of the draughtboard shark, who was stuck between two rocks during a tidal pool on the edge of Kingston Beach in Tasmania. “I have got a draughtboard shark. Come on darling,” Rea can be heard talking to her mother in a video.

“As soon as it came into view, I knew what it was and I knew that it couldn’t hurt her,” Rea’s mother Abby Gilbert, told. Gilbert said that she was more concerned about the wet rocks than the shark.

A 11-year-old girl rescues a trapped draughtboard shark and guides it to sea in Tasmania pic.twitter.com/MY5c3aq0nV — Reuters (@Reuters) November 24, 2020

The video has been viewed over 50,000 times and the young girl has been garlanded with praise.