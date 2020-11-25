DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWSNature & WildlifeEntertainmentSpecialHealth

Australian girl rescues shark caught between rocks…

Nov 25, 2020, 11:14 am IST

An Australia girl is receiving a lot of praise online after a video of her rescuing a trapped shark emerged.

Billie Rea is seen getting hold of the draughtboard shark, who was stuck between two rocks during a tidal pool on the edge of Kingston Beach in Tasmania. “I have got a draughtboard shark. Come on darling,” Rea can be heard talking to her mother in a video.

“As soon as it came into view, I knew what it was and I knew that it couldn’t hurt her,” Rea’s mother Abby Gilbert, told. Gilbert said that she was more concerned about the wet rocks than the shark.

The video has been viewed over 50,000 times and the young girl has been garlanded with praise.

