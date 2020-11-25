By 2050, half of the world’s population will be obese, the diet must change…

Unlike in the past, the diet of today’s generation has changed a lot. Their favorite is restaurant food and packet foods rather than home cooking. It also affected their health. Many became addicted to obesity and lifestyle diseases at an early age. Diabetes, high cholesterol and heart disease all require treatment at an early age. The study says that by 2050, half of the world’s population will be obese due to this diet.

The study found that about 45 percent of people are overweight and 16 percent are obese. At the same time, researchers estimate that more than 500 million people worldwide are malnourished and underweight. These are due to the inadequacy of the global distribution of food and the change in diet.

If the availability of nutrition in this diet is the same, the UN goal of eradicating hunger worldwide cannot be achieved. At the same time, overweight and obesity will become a feature of the future. – Says Benjamin Bodirsky, who led the study.

The researchers said the study looked at the possibility of developing new policies across countries for positive changes to sustainable and healthy diets.